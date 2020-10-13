Cook isn't expected to play Sunday against the Falcons after an MRI revealed he sustained an adductor strain in the Vikings' Week 5 loss to the Seahawks, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Though he rewarded fantasy managers with 89 total yards and a touchdown on 22 touches in the 27-26 loss in Seattle, Cook tweaked his groin in the third quarter and ultimately wasn't able to keep playing after briefly re-entering the contest. While the follow-up MRI a day later cleared him of a major injury, Cook doesn't look like he'll have enough time to get back to full health ahead of Sunday's contest. Fortunately for Cook, the Vikings are on bye in Week 7, which could provide him with sufficient recovery time in advance of a key matchup with the division-leading Packers in Week 8. Alexander Mattison, who rumbled for 112 yards on 20 carries to go with three receptions for 24 yards against Seattle, should be in store for a full workload Sunday while Cook is on the mend.