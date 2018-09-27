Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Vikings optimistic about Thursday status
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Minnesota is optimistic that Cook (hamstring) will suit up Thursday against the Rams, despite his "questionable" designation.
Cook is coming off back-to-back limited practices, but it appears the team still wants to see how he looks during pregame warmups before making an official determination. Fantasy owners will surely want to circle back roughly 90 minutes before the 8:20 PM ET kickoff, but even an "active" status doesn't necessarily guarantee high usage for the second-year back, especially if he isn't 100 percent. The Rams are a top-10 rushing defense through three games with 96.7 yards on the ground allowed per contest, and Latavius Murray should have some type of role in the game as well.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited in practice Tuesday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Deemed 'possibility' for Week 4•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Doesn't practice Monday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Still optimistic for Thursday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Expecting Week 4 return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio ready to fly
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
With a stacked complement of weapons, Philip Rivers has the chance to be one of the best options...