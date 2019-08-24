Cook is warming up prior to Saturday's preseason contest against the Cardinals, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

The Vikings listed a number of players not expected to play Saturday and the third-year tailback wasn't one of them, so it seems likely Cook will get at least some playing time Saturday. How much remains to be seen, and it's possible the 2017 first-round pick could be removed earlier than the rest of his first-string teammates, who are expected to play at least a quarter during the preseason affair.