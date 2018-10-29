Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Wary of setback to hamstring
Cook, who missed his fourth consecutive game Sunday, said his hamstring is "feeling great," but he's wary of a setback, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "[Rest] definitely helped me, but that's the tricky thing about these things," Cook said. "They feel good, but you go out there, overextend and do something stupid; set you back."
It's not clear if Cook will return to practice this week as the Vikings may elect to sit him out until Week 11 after Minnesota's bye week. At least it sounds like he's making progress and hasn't had a setback.
