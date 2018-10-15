Coach Mike Zimmer said Cook (hamstring) was "close" to playing Sunday against the Cardinals, but "we just have to feel comfortable with it," Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Cook's availability Sunday came down to a pregame workout, but his hamstring didn't react well to the increased activity, and the Vikings opted to hold him out for the third time in four games. Per usual, his activity level will be monitored closely in the coming days as the Vikings prepare for a Week 7 visit to the Jets. Look for Latavius Murray to lead the backfield in the event Cook is sidelined again.