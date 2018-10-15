Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Was 'close' to suiting up Sunday
Coach Mike Zimmer said Cook (hamstring) was "close" to playing Sunday against the Cardinals, but "we just have to feel comfortable with it," Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Cook's availability Sunday came down to a pregame workout, but his hamstring didn't react well to the increased activity, and the Vikings opted to hold him out for the third time in four games. Per usual, his activity level will be monitored closely in the coming days as the Vikings prepare for a Week 7 visit to the Jets. Look for Latavius Murray to lead the backfield in the event Cook is sidelined again.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Inactive Week 6•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: On snap count Sunday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Considered questionable after limited practice•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Takes handoffs at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6