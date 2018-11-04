Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Will play, per sources
Cook (hamstring) is likely to play Sunday against the Lions, the Star Tribune reports.
There's been talk of Cook suiting up this week but seeing a limited number of snaps. The second-year back has missed four straight games and five overall this season.
