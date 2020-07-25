Cook told Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer that he will report for the start of training camp on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Heading into the final year of his rookie deal, in which he would play under a $1.3 million salary if not extended, Cook previously said he would hold out until he receives a "reasonable" extension. It's not clear if he received a contract offer or had a change of heart. Either way, it looks far more likely he'll be on a regular schedule for Week 1.