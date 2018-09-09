Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Won't face limited snap count
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said that Cook won't be held to a "pitch count" in terms of total snaps in the season opener Sunday against the 49ers, but the running back will be watched closely by the team throughout the contest, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
Cook is 100 percent healthy after an ACL tear limited him to four games during his rookie season, which was shaping up as an electric one after he racked up 444 total yards and two touchdowns in those contests. The Vikings believe the running back has recaptured the same burst and foot quickness he displayed during his inaugural season, but the team will nonetheless be careful not to overuse Cook if he's struggling to handle a heavy workload. In addition to serving as Minnesota's lead runner, Cook is in line for top pass-catching duties out of the backfield, but backup Latavius Murray is also expected to have a role in Week 1.
