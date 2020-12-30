Cook (personal) won't play Sunday against the Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Pelissero notes that the running back has returned home to Miami to be with his family following the tragic loss of his father, James, who passed away unexpectedly Tuesday.
