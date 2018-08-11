Cook (knee) went through a scripted pre-game workout but will not play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Broncos, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

There was speculation that Cook could play Saturday in what would mark the running back's first live snaps since he tore his ACL in Week 4 of last year. However, it looks like Cook will now have to wait another week. The Vikings second preseason game is next Saturday against the Jaguars.