Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Won't play until wild-card round

Cook (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Chicago, with the expectation he'll return for the wild-card round of the playoffs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fellow running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) is listed as questionable, and he doesn't figure to get many touches even if he's active, considering Minnesota doesn't have an opportunity to rise above the No. 6 seed in the NFC. Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah are the best bets to take snaps in the backfield, while Cook finishes his breakout regular season with 1,654 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns in 14 games. The Vikings will face the Saints, Packers, Seahawks or 49ers in the first round of the playoffs.