Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Workload increase not guaranteed
Though Cook is back to full health after missing five games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury, coach Mike Zimmer was unwilling to commit to the running back reclaiming a workload on par with what he received in 2017, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "We'll see. Every game is different," Zimmer said, in response to how extensively Cook would be used Sunday against the Seahawks. "Every game is different. This team plays a lot of extra guy in the box, so we'll just have to see."
Before his inaugural campaign came to an end after four games due to a torn ACL, Cook looked like one of the NFL's top backs while averaging 18.5 carries and four targets per contest. In his return from the major injury in Week 1 of the current season, Cook handled 22 touches (16 carries, six receptions), but he's logged no more than 17 in any of his other six appearances. The hamstring issue may have permanently put any plans to gradually expand Cook's workload on ice for the time being, even though he's suited up in the Vikings' last four games and has avoided any setbacks. Zimmer's comments don't inspire much confidence that Cook will dominate the backfield carries versus Seattle to an overwhelming extent, so expect Latavius Murray to remain a part of the game plan and earn a handful of totes, particularly in short-yardage scenarios.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Totals 106 scrimmage yards•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Splits carries, but scores•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Logs career high for snaps in dud•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Turns in dud against Bears•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: No concerns about health•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Breaks off 70-yard run in return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...