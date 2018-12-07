Though Cook is back to full health after missing five games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury, coach Mike Zimmer was unwilling to commit to the running back reclaiming a workload on par with what he received in 2017, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "We'll see. Every game is different," Zimmer said, in response to how extensively Cook would be used Sunday against the Seahawks. "Every game is different. This team plays a lot of extra guy in the box, so we'll just have to see."

Before his inaugural campaign came to an end after four games due to a torn ACL, Cook looked like one of the NFL's top backs while averaging 18.5 carries and four targets per contest. In his return from the major injury in Week 1 of the current season, Cook handled 22 touches (16 carries, six receptions), but he's logged no more than 17 in any of his other six appearances. The hamstring issue may have permanently put any plans to gradually expand Cook's workload on ice for the time being, even though he's suited up in the Vikings' last four games and has avoided any setbacks. Zimmer's comments don't inspire much confidence that Cook will dominate the backfield carries versus Seattle to an overwhelming extent, so expect Latavius Murray to remain a part of the game plan and earn a handful of totes, particularly in short-yardage scenarios.