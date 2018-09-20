Cook (hamstring) worked out on a side field during the part of Thursday's practice open to the media, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Cook left the overtime period of Sunday's tie in Green Bay with what was later termed "cramping," but a DNP at Wednesday's practice was accompanied by a hamstring tag. The severity of the injury is unknown, but it appears he's focusing on rehab rather than on-field work so far this week. Behind Cook, Latavius Murray is waiting in the wings in case any reps become available.