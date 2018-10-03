Cook (hamstring) was seen working on a side field at the beginning of Wednesday's practice, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Vikings were deliberate with Cook in his return from a one-game absence last Thursday against the Rams, running him 10 times on his 18 offensive snaps. The result was a career-low 20 yards, and he also wasn't targeted for the first time in seven pro games. While he worked out with the team's strength coach, it remains to be seen if he'll participate in either individual or team drills Wednesday.