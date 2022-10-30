Tomlinson (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.
Tomlinson logged three tackles before exiting with a calf injury Sunday. The 28-year-old recorded 18 tackles and 1.5 sacks on 260 defensive snaps over the first six games of the season, and his absence will leave Minnesota's defensive line short-handed with Jonathan Bullard (illness) and Esezi Otomewo (coach's decision) already ruled inactive ahead of this contest.
