Tomlinson signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Vikings on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Tomlinson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Giants and managed a combined eight sacks. While those aren't gaudy numbers, he played an important role with the team by logging over 600 defensive snaps in his final three campaigns and over 100 special teams snaps in every year of his career. He'll now take on large role along the Vikings defensive line.
