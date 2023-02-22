Tomlinson and the Vikings agreed Wednesday to move his contract's voiding date to March 15, buying more time for extension negotiations, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Tomlinson's contract would have caused Minnesota to push $7.5 million of dead money into 2023, but if both sides can agree on a new extension it could eliminate that entire amount as an immediate cap hit. Though Tomlinson was limited to a career-low 523 defensive snaps after a calf injury forced him to miss four games, he still managed to rack up 40 tackles and two sacks in 13 contests.