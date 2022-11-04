Tomlinson (calf) won't play Sunday against the Commanders, per coach Kevin O'Connell, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.
Tomlinson was injured in Minnesota's Week 8 win over the Cardinals and will miss at least one game as a result. With Tomlinson sidelined, James Lynch and Ross Blacklock should get more opportunities to set the edge against Washington. Tomlinson's next opportunity to play will come against the Bills in Week 10.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Could miss time•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Forced out with injury•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Three QB hurries in season opener•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Back from COVID list•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list•