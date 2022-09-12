Tomlinson had one tackle and three quarterback hurries, according to Pro Football Focus, in Sunday's win over Green Bay.
Tomlinson serves as a run suffer along with Harrison Phillips in the interior of Minnesota's 3-4 defense, but he has some modest pass rush skills as well.
