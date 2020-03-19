Play

The Vikings re-signed Bailey on Thursday, Lindsey Young of the team's official site reports.

Bailey was hit-and-miss in 2018, connecting on 21 of 28 field-goal attempts, but his accuracy returned last season when he went awry on just two of his 29 such kicks. Overall, he ranks fourth in NFL history with a 93.1 percent success rate on field goals, so he should continue to remain a viable kicker option in support of a Kirk Cousins-led offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories