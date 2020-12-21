Bailey connected on two field-goal attempts and three extra-point tries in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Bears.

The Vikings put their faith in Bailey after he missed four kicks in last week's loss to the Buccaneers. Bailey rewarded their confidence by making all five kicks, although he wasn't truly tested since both field goals came from within 30 yards. Nevertheless, Bailey should retain his job for the remainder of the season, as the Vikings head to New Orleans and Detroit -- both dome settings -- over the final two weeks, respectively.