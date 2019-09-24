Bailey converted both of his field-goal attempts and all four PATs during Sunday's 34-14 victory over Oakland.

Bailey bounced back from a forgettable Week 2 performance in which he erred on both a field-goal and extra-point attempt. While he has the potential to be a fantasy-worthy starter on a Vikings offense averaging the seventh-most points per game in 2019, fantasy managers should keep in mind that the Vikings are set up for a road matchup against Chicago in Week 4. It's generally not advisable to play any kicker in the Windy City against the Bears' stout defense.