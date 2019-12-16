Bailey hit all four field goals and three of four extra-point tries in Sunday's 39-10 win over the Chargers.

The Vikings poured it on, and Bailey attempted four field goals for the third time this season. He was good from 26, 44, 38 and 27 yards, as he continues to be perfect from under 40 yards this season. The 31-year-old has also drilled all four kicks from beyond 50 yards, but his struggles with extra points -- 34 of 38 -- continue to follow him. Bailey will look to have a clean outing in Week 16 against the Packers to try keeping the team's NFC North dreams alive.