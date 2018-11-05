Vikings' Dan Bailey: Converts all four kicks Sunday
Bailey made his only field-goal attempt from 39 yards in Sunday's win over the Lions. He also converted all three extra-point attempts.
After missing two field goals in Week 5, he's made 6-of-7 field-goal attempts in his last four games. His only miss during that span came from 42 yards.
