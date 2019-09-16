Bailey made one of his two field-goal attempts and one of two extra-point tries during Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Packers.

Bailey converted all four of his extra-point tries during the season opener but logged a much more uneven effort Week 2. The veteran's job security still appears stable at this point, but it remains to be seen how much rope Bailey will be given if he struggles with accuracy going forward.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories