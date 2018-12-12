Vikings' Dan Bailey: Has kick blocked

Bailey had his only field-goal attempt blocked, but made his lone extra-point try in Monday night's 21-7 loss to the Seahawks.

Bailey's scoring opportunities were limited by a sluggish Vikings offense. However, after Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner appeared to boost himself up to block Bailey's 47-yarder, his lone field-goal attempt still played a big part in the game's storyline. Controversy or not, Bailey has now missed four kicks over his last three appearances, no longer making him the model of consistency he once was.