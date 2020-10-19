Bailey made his lone kick -- an extra point -- in Sunday's 40-23 loss to the Falcons.
The Vikings' offense had a pitiful first half, as Kirk Cousins tossed three interceptions and the team failed to capitalize on its lone red-zone trip. They entered halftime with a 20-0 deficit, and although the team turned it around in the second half, it was too late for Bailey. The team scored three touchdowns but attempted just one extra point in the second half, often going for two points instead. The Vikings have a Week 7 bye on the docket, and they'll return to action in Week 8 against the Packers, who have allowed 27.8 points per game this season.