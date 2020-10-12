Bailey made two field goals and two extra points in Sunday's 27-26 loss to the Seahawks.

After missing a pair of field goals over the last two weeks, Bailey was perfect in the primetime showdown, knocking home kicks from 52 and 46 yards. It was the first field goal from beyond 50 yards that Bailey connected on since Week 14 of last season, and it's impressive that he did it in rainy weather. The Vikings' offense has plenty of weapons and should keep providing Bailey opportunities to score, and he'll be a top-tier option at home Week 6 against the Falcons.