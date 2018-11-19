Vikings' Dan Bailey: Kicks two field goals in loss
Bailey converted both his field-goal attempts during Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Bears.
Bailey's two field-goal attempts came from 36-yards, and were both successful. Since signing with the Vikings in Week 3, Bailey has missed only three field goals and one extra point. He should see a fair amount of volume during Sunday's divisional tilt against the Packers.
