Vikings' Dan Bailey: Kicks two field goals in loss

Bailey converted both his field-goal attempts during Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Bears.

Bailey's two field-goal attempts came from 36-yards, and were both successful. Since signing with the Vikings in Week 3, Bailey has missed only three field goals and one extra point. He should see a fair amount of volume during Sunday's divisional tilt against the Packers.

