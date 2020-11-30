Bailey connected on two field-goal attempts and two extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Broncos.

Bailey connected on a season-long 53-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, and he added a 25-yarder just 13 seconds into the fourth quarter. This was just the second time this season that Bailey hit two field goals in a game, as the Vikings lead the league with a 77.8 percent red-zone conversation rate. He's tough to depend on at that clip. Bailey will look to garner more opportunities against the Jaguars in Week 13.