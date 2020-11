Bailey made four of five extra-point attempts in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Lions.

For a third straight game, Bailey didn't attempt a field goal, although that was more a result of the game script than anything else. Factoring into the game script is Minnesota's elite red-zone efficiency, as it ranks third in the league this year at 76.9 percent. Perhaps he'll garner more opportunities against the Bears' top-ranked red-zone defense (41.9 percent) in Week 10.