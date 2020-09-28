Bailey converted one of two field-goal attempts and all three extra-point attempts during Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Titans.

The 32-year-old had his 54-yard attempt blocked during the third quarter but received a chance from closer due to an offside penalty, but he missed wide right from 49 yards out. Bailey hasn't had much production through three games, going 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts. The Texans have surrendered 95 points in three games, so Week 4 could be a favorable matchup.