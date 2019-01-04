Vikings' Dan Bailey: Makes only attempt in season finale

Bailey converted his sole field-goal attempt and made his only extra-point try during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Bears.

Bailey's only field-goal try of the day came from 45-yards. After being signed by the Vikings in Week 3, Bailey made 75 percent of field goals he attempted (21-for-28) and converted 96.7 percent of his extra-point tries (30-for-31). The veteran kicker is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but Bailey shouldn't have difficulty finding a starting job elsewhere in the league if he doesn't re-sign in Minnesota.