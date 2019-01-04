Vikings' Dan Bailey: Makes only attempt in season finale
Bailey converted his sole field-goal attempt and made his only extra-point try during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Bears.
Bailey's only field-goal try of the day came from 45-yards. After being signed by the Vikings in Week 3, Bailey made 75 percent of field goals he attempted (21-for-28) and converted 96.7 percent of his extra-point tries (30-for-31). The veteran kicker is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but Bailey shouldn't have difficulty finding a starting job elsewhere in the league if he doesn't re-sign in Minnesota.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, sims
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, ranks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...