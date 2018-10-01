Vikings' Dan Bailey: Makes three field goals Thursday

Bailey was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts and made two extra points in Thursday's loss to the Rams.

After not getting a single attempt in his Vikings debut, Bailey got the chance to showcase his leg Thursday and was perfect in doing so. The Vikings' offense returned to form in Los Angeles, and as long as that keeps up, Bailey should be seeing plenty of opportunties moving forward.

