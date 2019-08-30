Bailey made both field goals he attempted in Thursday's preseason loss to Buffalo. He made field goals from 43 and 54 yards

Meanwhile Kaare Vedvik missed another field goal attempt during the game (he's 1-for-4 in the preseason). There was some talk Bailey's job could be in jeopardy after an uneven training camp, but he made every kick in the preseason and should begin the year as the team's placekicker.