Bailey made two of three field-goal attempts and one of three extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Jaguars.

It was a tough outing for Bailey, as he missed two extra points in regulation. Making those kicks would've negated the need for a potential game-winning, 51-yard try late in the fourth quarter, which he pulled wide left. However, Bailey made up for the misfires by connecting on a 23-yarder in overtime to secure the Vikings' sixth win of the season. The veteran kicker has made 12 of 15 field-goal attempts and 27 of 30 extra-point tries this year. The Vikings travel to Tampa Bay in Week 14.