Bailey missed three field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Buccaneers.

Bailey missed an extra point following the Vikings' first touchdown of the day, and he later misfired on field-goal tries from 36, 54 and 46 yards. He also missed two extra-point tries in last week's win over Jacksonville. Having made just 12 of 18 field-goal attempts (67 percent) this year, Bailey's job security is in serious doubt ahead of a crucial matchup against the Bears in Week 15.