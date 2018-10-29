Vikings' Dan Bailey: Misses extra point in loss
Bailey did not attempt a field-goal and made two of three extra-point tries during Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Saints.
Bailey logged his first game without a field goal attempt as a Viking. The 30-year-old will look to bounce back against the Lions on Sunday.
More News
-
Vikings' Dan Bailey: Three field goals in win•
-
Vikings' Dan Bailey: Makes both field-goal attempts•
-
Vikings' Dan Bailey: Struggles early, finds rhythm late•
-
Vikings' Dan Bailey: Misses two field-goal attempts•
-
Vikings' Dan Bailey: Makes three field goals Thursday•
-
Vikings' Dan Bailey: No kick attempts in debut•
