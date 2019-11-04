Vikings' Dan Bailey: Misses extra point
Bailey connected on a 29-yard field goal but only made two of three extra points in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Chiefs.
Bailey's missed extra point put a damper on Ameer Abdullah's 16-yard touchdown catch, but it didn't end up having a major impact on the final score. The veteran kicker was outshined by counterpart Harrison Butker, who drilled four field goals -- three over 40 yards -- including the game-winning kick. Bailey will look to avoid hiccups in Week 10 on the road against Dallas, where he spent the first seven years of his NFL career.
