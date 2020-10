Bailey made one of two field goals and all four extra-point attempts in Sunday's 31-23 win over the Texans.

Bailey connected on a 31-yarder in the first half, but he sent a 55-yarder wide right in the second half. That made the Texans' final drive a bit more stressful for the Vikings, but they escaped with their first win of the season. Bailey has now missed two field goals and had another blocked over the last two games, so he'll try for a clean slate in Week 5 against the Seahawks.