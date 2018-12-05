Vikings' Dan Bailey: Misses field goal

Bailey missed one of his two field-goal attempts but made his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Patriots.

Bailey missed wide left from 48 yards on his first attempt, but later converted from 39 yards on his second try. The veteran has now made just two of his five field-goal opportunities over the past couple weeks, raising concern levels as Minnesota enters the last quarter of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11600347-jaylen-samuels-steelers-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 13 streaming options

    It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

    Week 14 Waiver Wire

    Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....

  • alshon.jpg

    Week 13 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...