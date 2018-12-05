Vikings' Dan Bailey: Misses field goal
Bailey missed one of his two field-goal attempts but made his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Patriots.
Bailey missed wide left from 48 yards on his first attempt, but later converted from 39 yards on his second try. The veteran has now made just two of his five field-goal opportunities over the past couple weeks, raising concern levels as Minnesota enters the last quarter of the season.
