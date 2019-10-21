Bailey missed his lone field-goal attempt but made all six extra-point attempts in Sunday's 42-30 win over the Lions.

Bailey missed the field goal wide left from 45 yards early in the fourth quarter, but Minnesota's explosive offensive performance salvaged some of his fantasy production with the six PATs. The 31-year-old is 8-for-10 on field goals and 22-for-23 on extra points this season, but his production has been inconsistent with one field-goal attempt or less in four of seven games.