Vikings' Dan Bailey: Misses two field goal attempts

Bailey made three of five field-goal attempts, missing from 45 and 28 yards, in Sunday's win at Philadelphia. He converted both extra-point attempts.

Bailey looked to be repeating Minnesota's woes at kicker early in the game with two misses in his first three attempts, including a 28-yarder. However, he rebounded by essentially sealing the win by making a key 52-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.

