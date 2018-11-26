Vikings' Dan Bailey: Misses two more field goals

Bailey converted one of three field goals and all three PATs during Sunday's 27-20 victory over Green Bay.

Bailey could have had a huge day in both fantasy and real life had he been able to convert on a pair of long-range field goals from 48 and 56 yards out. Now just 4-for-8 from beyond 40 yards in 2018, Bailey may not have the complete trust of the coaching staff going forward, which could play a role in how often coach Mike Zimmer decides to go for it on fourth down in four-down territory down the stretch.