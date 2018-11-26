Vikings' Dan Bailey: Misses two more field goals
Bailey converted one of three field goals and all three PATs during Sunday's 27-20 victory over Green Bay.
Bailey could have had a huge day in both fantasy and real life had he been able to convert on a pair of long-range field goals from 48 and 56 yards out. Now just 4-for-8 from beyond 40 yards in 2018, Bailey may not have the complete trust of the coaching staff going forward, which could play a role in how often coach Mike Zimmer decides to go for it on fourth down in four-down territory down the stretch.
More News
-
Vikings' Dan Bailey: Kicks two field goals in loss•
-
Vikings' Dan Bailey: Converts all four kicks Sunday•
-
Vikings' Dan Bailey: Misses extra point in loss•
-
Vikings' Dan Bailey: Three field goals in win•
-
Vikings' Dan Bailey: Makes both field-goal attempts•
-
Vikings' Dan Bailey: Struggles early, finds rhythm late•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...