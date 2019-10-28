Bailey made all four field-goal tries and his only extra-point attempt during Thursday's 19-9 win over the Redskins.

Bailey accounted for more than half of Minnesota's points during the TNF bout. The veteran logged his second contest of the season with four-field goal attempts, but fantasy managers should be wary chasing that ceiling. Bailey also possesses a worrying floor, having gone without a field-goal try in three games this season. This lack of consistency will make him difficult to rely on Week 9 against the Chiefs.