Vikings' Dan Bailey: Nails four field goals in finale
Bailey made all four field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try during Week 17's win over the Bears.
Bailey wraps up the 2019 campaign having played all 16 contests, converting 27 of 29 field-goal tries and 40 of 44 extra-point attempts in that span. The 31-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020, though the Vikings could have incentive to bring him back, coming off a reliable season.
