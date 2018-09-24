Vikings' Dan Bailey: No kick attempts in debut
Bailey did not attempt a kick in Sunday's loss to the Bills.
It was a disastrous day for the Vikings' offense, and as a result, Bailey's services were not needed on his first day in a Minnesota uniform. Bailey didn't even get a chance to kick an extra point on the team's lone scoring drive because the Vikings had no choice but to attempt a two-point conversion. This appears to be an outlier day for what was a highly productive Minnesota offense for the first two weeks, so Bailey should still be considered an elite fantasy option at kicker moving forward.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...