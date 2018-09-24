Vikings' Dan Bailey: No kick attempts in debut

Bailey did not attempt a kick in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

It was a disastrous day for the Vikings' offense, and as a result, Bailey's services were not needed on his first day in a Minnesota uniform. Bailey didn't even get a chance to kick an extra point on the team's lone scoring drive because the Vikings had no choice but to attempt a two-point conversion. This appears to be an outlier day for what was a highly productive Minnesota offense for the first two weeks, so Bailey should still be considered an elite fantasy option at kicker moving forward.

