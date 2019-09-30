Play

Bailey did not attempt a field goal or extra point during Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Bears.

Bailey put up a goose egg in Sunday's divisional match, during which Minnesota's offense was outmatched by the Bears' defense. It's the second time in four games that Bailey has been held without a field-goal attempt. Due to limited opportunities and concerns with accuracy, the veteran isn't a locked-in starter for most fantasy formats.

