Bailey made both field-goal tries and both extra-point attempts during Sunday's 28-24 win over the Cowboys.

Bailey rebounded after missing an extra point Week 9, as he turned in a perfect showing versus his former team and accounted for eight of Minnesota's points on offense. The veteran is primed for a favorable matchup against Denver in Week 11.

