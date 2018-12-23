Vikings' Dan Bailey: Picks up some chip shots

Bailey converted all three of his extra-point attempts and connected on field-goal tries of 24 and 29 yards during Sunday's 27-9 win over Detroit.

Bailey looks to be getting back in the swing of things after a dreadful stretch from Weeks 11 through 13 during which he connected on just two of his six field-goal attempts. He's four for four since. The veteran kicker might be trending back up, but he's still relatively high risk and moderate reward. He remains among the league's least-accurate kickers, all the while only four of his 20 field goals this season have gone for over 40 yards, none in the past eight games.

